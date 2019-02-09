Middlesbrough 1 Leeds United 1: Phil Hay's player ratings as Kalvin Phillips strikes late Leeds United grabbed a late point at Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon as Kalvin Phillips struck in the eleventh minute of stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw. Take a look below at how our Phil Hay rated the players below. 1. Kiko Casilla Crosses seem to be where his weakness lies but he made one very good save from Saville and was brave enough to play out from the back even when things were desperate. 6/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Luke Ayling Showed no understanding with Harrison in the first half and badly needs to discover some form. Sucked in when Boro scored, although Hernandez failed to track Friend. 5/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Pontus Jansson Stuck at it against Hugill, who pulled him around and made him work, but ultimately got the better of the Boro forward. Denied when his header hit a post. 7/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Liam Cooper There was miscommunication at times, allowing headers which Flint should have scored in the first half, but he popped up to lay on the dramatic equaliser for Phillips. 7/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4