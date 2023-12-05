Ian Poveda's mid-season decision to join Colombia for international friendly fixtures against Venezuela and Mexico this month could hand Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph a golden opportunity to stake a first-team claim under Daniel Farke.

The 47-year-old was quietly impressed by his England youth international forward during pre-season and considered him one of three centre-forward options, prior to Joel Piroe's arrival, but an ankle injury on the cusp of the new campaign ruled Joseph out for a month, putting paid to any hopes he may have had of convincing Farke to bestow upon him a major role from the get-go.

Spanish-born Joseph was the Under-21s' skipper and top scorer last season as former coach Michael Skubala guided the team to promotion from Premier League 2 Division 2. Coupled with the senior side's relegation from the top flight, there appeared a genuine possibility Joseph could play a first-team role in the new-look side, before sustaining the untimeliest of injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph has been amongst the goals for club and country since returning from his spell on the sidelines and could be expected to replace Poveda in Farke's matchday squads over the coming weeks, as the 23-year-old winger jets off to compete in Colombia's friendlies on December 10 and December 16.

Having gone with Farke's blessing and his contract expiring in just over six months, Poveda's Elland Road future remains up in the air. Joseph, on the other hand, is three years Poveda's junior and considered a potential first-team prospect, but will need senior exposure to realise it.

Should he be selected on the bench against Blackburn Rovers this coming weekend, then again versus Sunderland and Coventry City next week, the England U20 forward could stake a claim to usurp Patrick Bamford as Farke's preferred Georginio Rutter or Joel Piroe replacement during games.

So far this season, Bamford has made 11 appearances, all from the bench, but is yet to find the net in his 148 minutes of Championship action. Joseph's ability to stretch tiring defences with runs in behind, in addition to his pressing and general off-ball game could tempt Farke into deploying the young striker should a specific game require it. Doing so would disrupt the long-established Elland Road hierarchy which has seen Bamford considered a primary striking option for some time, until this season, that is, when Georginio Rutter's all-round ability and creativity has been preferable in attack.