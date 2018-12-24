Mick McCarthy confirms Irish interest in Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says he will speak to Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford about the possibility of playing international football.

Bamford missed Sunday afternoon's 3-2 victory over Aston Villa after limping out of training with an injury having made his Whites comeback against Bolton Wanderers following knee ligament damage that kept him sidelined for four months.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford.

The 25-year-old re-announced himself to the United support by bagging the match winner at the University of Bolton stadium and is now attracting interest from Ireland boss McCarthy.

Bamford is eligible to play for Ireland through a maternal grandmother and represented the country at youth level before switching allegiance to England.

McCarthy though confirmed he will speak to the Whites forward, telling Goals on Sunday: “I have asked about him, I’ve asked about lots of players like I normally do.

“My intention is to speak to Patrick. He does qualify.

“He’s a terrific goalscorer, Patrick. He’s played against my teams. He just puts the ball in the net and you can’t have enough of those.”

Bielsa confirmed following the Villa Park comeback that Bamford's injury wasn't a lengthy one: "We think it’s not a serious injury and we think he will come back a lot faster than from the previous one. In the next day we’ll know.”