Michael Skubala's Leeds United press conference highlights: Injury latest on Roca, Cooper and Sinisterra
Leeds United’s caretaker manager Michael Skubala hosts media duties this afternoon at Thorp Arch as the Whites prepare to face Sean Dyche’s Everton this weekend
Leeds travel to Goodison Park on Saturday knowing that defeat will leave them in the Premier League’s bottom three. Everton will be looking to leapfrog United into 17th place as Dyche’s side hope to recover from a derby day defeat against Liverpool on Monday.
Caretaker boss Michael Skubala will remain in charge at Elland Road for ‘upcoming fixtures’, per a statement released by the club earlier this week as the club’s hierarchy continue in their search for a permanent Jesse Marsch replacement.
Leeds are winless in nine Premier League outings and in desperate need of three points to drag themselves further clear of the drop-zone. Currently, the Whites are one point above the bottom three with Everton hot on their tails.
Updates from Skubala’s press conference here from 1pm.
Michael Skubala’s Leeds United press conference LIVE
Yeah, so obviously from the first game, he took a bit of a pulled muscle. Again he's one of those, he's on his way back, bit further away than Liam and Marc but is progressing nicely
Really, really enjoyed it, it’s exciting. I love working with top players, love setting up a game plan for top opposition. So I can't say I don't enjoy it. Every day is a pleasure to come in to work and work for the club and work for the players
I've met Sean a couple of times, he probably doesn't remember me. But yeah, we have a similar guide. I know he played for John Duncan, who actually worked with me a few years ago. I learned a lot off John, as well. So sadly John's passed away now but he's such a good football man. And both of us probably come from the school of John Duncan
I just thought you know, every game I'll take it every week. I'll just come in and try and do the best job, set up a team and be prepared. And in that moment, I was prepared for this week if I needed to be called upon. And if I was called upon I just carry on doing the job
We've still got the long term ones that we're trying to work hard on to get back fit. We've got Pascal [Struijk] back in training after he had the concussion. Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are touch and go, not far. So we could see them maybe on Saturday, but we don't really take any risks with any players and I definitely don't want to take any risks with any players in this moment
They're really good group of players. But I think Luke first and foremost is a great person to have around. Very professional, great leader, a great leader in the dressing room and a bit of a legend at the club. So I'm really pleased you know, personally, but also for him professionally and for the club that they could get an extension out of him
I think we need to pick up points. So I think they're important games as always, but I do think there's enough games to pick up points but I think they're huge games. Every game in the Premier League is a huge game, and it's a big opportunity and the players are excited to try and go to Goodison and go get the three points
I've just looked at it as supporting the club really. It's an opportunity for us to try and get another three points and that's all I'm focused on, focused on Everton