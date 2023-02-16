News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Michael Skubala's Leeds United press conference highlights: Injury latest on Roca, Cooper and Sinisterra

Leeds United’s caretaker manager Michael Skubala hosts media duties this afternoon at Thorp Arch as the Whites prepare to face Sean Dyche’s Everton this weekend

By Joe Donnohue
3 hours ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 1:18pm

Leeds travel to Goodison Park on Saturday knowing that defeat will leave them in the Premier League’s bottom three. Everton will be looking to leapfrog United into 17th place as Dyche’s side hope to recover from a derby day defeat against Liverpool on Monday.

Caretaker boss Michael Skubala will remain in charge at Elland Road for ‘upcoming fixtures’, per a statement released by the club earlier this week as the club’s hierarchy continue in their search for a permanent Jesse Marsch replacement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds are winless in nine Premier League outings and in desperate need of three points to drag themselves further clear of the drop-zone. Currently, the Whites are one point above the bottom three with Everton hot on their tails.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Michael Skubala, Interim Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road on February 12, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Updates from Skubala’s press conference here from 1pm.

Michael Skubala’s Leeds United press conference LIVE

Key Events

Show new updates

Skubala on Sinisterra

Yeah, so obviously from the first game, he took a bit of a pulled muscle. Again he's one of those, he's on his way back, bit further away than Liam and Marc but is progressing nicely

Skubala on the challenge

Really, really enjoyed it, it’s exciting. I love working with top players, love setting up a game plan for top opposition. So I can't say I don't enjoy it. Every day is a pleasure to come in to work and work for the club and work for the players

Skubala on Dyche

I've met Sean a couple of times, he probably doesn't remember me. But yeah, we have a similar guide. I know he played for John Duncan, who actually worked with me a few years ago. I learned a lot off John, as well. So sadly John's passed away now but he's such a good football man. And both of us probably come from the school of John Duncan

Skubala on continuing as caretaker

I just thought you know, every game I'll take it every week. I'll just come in and try and do the best job, set up a team and be prepared. And in that moment, I was prepared for this week if I needed to be called upon. And if I was called upon I just carry on doing the job

Skubala on injuries [cont.]

We've got Sonny Perkins back on the pitch, which is nice to see.

Skubala on injuries

We've still got the long term ones that we're trying to work hard on to get back fit. We've got Pascal [Struijk] back in training after he had the concussion. Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are touch and go, not far. So we could see them maybe on Saturday, but we don't really take any risks with any players and I definitely don't want to take any risks with any players in this moment

Skubala on Ayling extension

They're really good group of players. But I think Luke first and foremost is a great person to have around. Very professional, great leader, a great leader in the dressing room and a bit of a legend at the club. So I'm really pleased you know, personally, but also for him professionally and for the club that they could get an extension out of him

Skubala on Everton

I think we need to pick up points. So I think they're important games as always, but I do think there's enough games to pick up points but I think they're huge games. Every game in the Premier League is a huge game, and it's a big opportunity and the players are excited to try and go to Goodison and go get the three points

Skubala on the job

I've just looked at it as supporting the club really. It's an opportunity for us to try and get another three points and that's all I'm focused on, focused on Everton

Skubala in the building

Not long to go now ‘til the caretaker boss joins us.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
EvertonSean DychePremier League