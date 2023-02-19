Michael Skubala provides injury updates on Leeds United trio and explains Liam Cooper decision

Whites captain Cooper returned from a recent knock to take his place on the bench for Saturday's Premier League clash at Goodison Park but was not called into action despite Leeds losing Wober to injury.

Wober injured himself midway through the first half and initially continued before being substituted for Rasmus Kristensen during the half-time break. Skubala, though, has revealed that Cooper was not yet ready for "long minutes" which led to Kristensen being introduced after Wober "popped his shoulder" at Goodison Park. The caretaker boss also explained that Struijk was forced to miss out at the weekend due to concussion protocols upon experiencing "fogginess" in training.

The defender missed last weekend's 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester United due to concussion protocols following a blow in the earlier midweek reverse clash at Old Trafford but returned to training ahead of the date at Goodison Park."We lost Max at half-time to his shoulder," said Skubala post-match at Everton. "He carried on but he's really hurting. I think he popped his shoulder out which was a big move for us because we lost our left foot on that side.

'FOGGINESS': For Pascal Struijk in training. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

"Pascal had a bit of fogginess in training yesterday so had to move back on the concussion protocol so he couldn’t actually be involved in the end, even though he trained yesterday. So that was difficult. Liam was on the bench, but he’s not ready for long minutes so we were just making sure we protect him."