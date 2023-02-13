For 80 minutes the side near the foot of the Premier League more than matched a side up near the top and it took a pair of late goals to quash hope of an upset.

Twice in a week, under Skubala's care, Leeds have pushed their fierce rivals far closer than their league positions and form would have suggested was possible. Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Old Trafford was disappointing for Skubala because he felt the players deserved more, having led 2-0. Sunday's reunion left him with a similar feeling, having watched his team create sufficient chances to go ahead or even create a comfortable lead, only to lose 2-0.

On both occasions the superior finishing quality brought to the contests by Marcus Rashford played a big part in the result, yet on neither occasion did Leeds look outclassed and they were never outfought.

"I'm really proud, really proud of the group,” said Skubala at full-time.

"A great group of players who will work hard every game, will give you everything, will leave nothing in the tank."

Of that there is no doubt, and yet it didn't take a visit to Elland Road for Schreuder to see the peril they're facing, because the league table laid that bare in black and white prior to Sunday's game. Should Everton pull off a Merseyside derby win on Monday night, Leeds will be travelling to Goodison on Saturday as the division's 18th-placed side.

That fact, even seen in the light of Sunday's performance and others Leeds have produced this season, tells all about how possible it is to be competitive in the Premier League while still finding yourself in the mire. The Everton game is enormous. The one with Southampton that follows is too and could take on the most incredible narrative should Jesse Marsch be the man in the visiting dugout at Elland Road.

TIMELY REMINDER - Under Michael Skubala against Manchester United, Leeds United were less direct and ran or passed the ball from back to front. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Very little over the past week has suggested that Skubala couldn't handle challenges of that magnitude, after all he fared so admirably under the scrutiny and glare of a double header against the club's fiercest rivals. He enjoyed it, even. Yet as he himself said, the appointment of a permanent manager will help everyone and remove the current uncertainty over the club's direction of travel.

At least, in his two games in charge and particularly in the second of those, Skubala was able to educate Schreuder and remind everyone else that this Leeds side can play football. They can progress the ball from back to front and gain entry to the final third with a little more finesse than going direct and playing screwball scramble for seconds.

They earned that right on Sunday by first winning physical battles and getting the tone of their performance just right. Tyler Adams' first tackle on Jadon Sancho showed that the American got it, understood the assignment of a derby game, and the hard glare he gave his prone victim was an exclamation point. Weston McKennie's follow-up on Tyrell Malacia was just as well received by Elland Road.

It was first blood to Leeds in terms of chances too, Max Wober's ball across the area touched into the path of Crysencio Summerville, who should have hit the net and not the South Stand.

With Leeds getting the level of physicality right, pressing and harrying to keep play in the opposition half, Manchester United looked distinctly unsure of themselves. Never was that more obvious than when Jack Harrison forced Harry Maguire into a telegraphed turn back towards his own goal. The winger stole the ball and yet failed to capitalise, which would become a theme.

It took 20 minutes for the men in red to threaten, Bruno Fernandes running onto a Sancho pass and dragging his shot wide. They saw more of the ball than Leeds, but struggled to do much with it.

When Leeds had it, they tried to play with speed but not the same haste to get it forward that earned Marsch so much criticism. Skubala later intimated that this was partly by tactical design and partly through trusting the players to solve problems. And by passing it or running it towards goal they drew fouls all over the pitch.

For a game that induced such fear among fans in recent weeks, prior to Marsch's sacking, Leeds did much to foster a sense that they could follow up Wednesday's creditable draw with a win in this one. Summerville burst into the area and produced a stop from David de Gea that emphasised the point.

Equally, the quality of the visitors made it necessary to stay switched on and alert, a point hammered home by the sight of Fernandes blocking a Wober pass to run clean through, Illan Meslier saving brilliantly and crucially.

Ten Hag had bemoaned his side's start to each half at Old Trafford and how they set off after the break at Elland Road was equally bad. Leeds took away their options as they tried to play out and picked off passes in order to create chances.

Summerville came close from distance then intercepted a pass to start another attack that ended in Harrison's just-wide shot. Leeds were all over their visitors for a spell, Ayling's volley deflecting just wide and successive corners causing problems.

By comparison, Manchester United's threat was reduced to long-range efforts, one of which from Diogo Dalot rattled Meslier's crossbar.

Luke Ayling, who was everywhere, had an overhead kick saved and as the half drifted towards its last 10 minutes with Leeds in control, Summerville drew another fine stop from de Gea.

Patrick Bamford had gone off prior to that chance, Georginio Rutter coming on in his place, and Leeds had looked much less able to keep play where they wanted it. Rutter got involved, he dribbled, he linked up once or twice but he didn’t lead the line in the way Bamford had to keep the visiting defence honest.

Manchester United needed no further encouragement to come out of their shell and produce a sting in the tail, on 80 minutes, with a pinpoint Luke Shaw cross headed in expertly by Rashford. Heads dropped, legs tired and Alejandro Garnacho burst down the left to score a second goal that was salt in the wound.