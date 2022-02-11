The Merseyside outfit have lost their last four Premier League games and sit fifth-bottom, four points and one place below 15th-placed Leeds.

The Toffees disposed of the services of former boss Rafa Benitez last month and new boss Frank Lampard's tenure began with a 4-1 victory at home to Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend.

Three days later, Lampard's side fell to a 3-1 defeat at Newcastle United which left them just two points above the relegation zone, albeit with two games in hand.

CONFIDENCE: From Everton centre-back Michael Keane, back, ahead of Saturday's clash against Leeds United at Goodison Park. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Keane, though, is particularly buoyed by the prospect of returning to Goodison Park to face Leeds, the defender believing his side's home support can be a key factor in Saturday's 3pm kick-off.

"It is vital we harness the atmosphere," Keane told evertontv.

"When Goodison was like it was in the FA Cup game against Brentford, it's a really difficult place for away teams to come.

"We know the fans will be disappointed by this (Newcastle loss) but we need them to get right behind us at the weekend because it's a huge game.

"Leeds are a good team in their own right - they play a different kind of football and we'll have to make sure we're ready for that but with Goodison behind us it makes a hell of a difference."

Thirty-year-old Keane has been deployed as the central defender of a back three in Lampard's first two games in charge as part of a 3-4-3 system.

"It's been good," said Keane.

"Personally, I find myself with lots of options on the ball and I'm enjoying being on the ball more, passing it more.

"Obviously, we need to try to keep clean sheets as we've not had one for what feels like forever and as a centre-back that hurts, it's what I want.

"We'll look at ways to sort that out. But overall it's been really enjoyable, all of the lads have loved the training in the first week we've had together.

"Of course, it's a disappointing result but it's important we don't get too low about it. We've got 17 games left, we've got to get on the training pitch, improve and put in the performances.

"We have to keep working. We know where we are in the league but we're confident the only way is up for us.

"You look at the new manager and his staff and the way we're training - we've only been together for one week and I think the longer we'll be together, the better we'll get."