Michael Keane highlights Leeds United advantage but makes Everton vow in fight for survival

The Whites, Toffees and Clarets are locked in combat as they look to avoid finishing in the Premier League's third and final relegation place with just two weeks of the season left.

Thirteen fixtures involving the three sides take place over six different days in the next fortnight but Keane says his team are disadvantaged by continually being asked to play after Leeds or Burnley.

The Clarets play first this weekend when hosting Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off.

DISADVANTAGE: For Leeds United's relegation rivals Everton highlighted by defender Michael Keane, pictured celebrating after netting his side's second goal against the Whites in February's 3-0 win at Goodison Park. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Both Leeds and Everton are then in action in 2pm kick-offs the next day, United away at Arsenal and the Toffees at Leicester City.

Everton then kick off at Watford 15 minutes after the Whites host Chelsea on Wednesday evening and Frank Lampard's side are the last team of the relegation battlers to play next Sunday afternoon.

Burnley are at Spurs in a noon kick-off and Leeds host Brighton at 2pm before Everton face visiting Brentford at 4.30pm.

Asked about the mentality when Leeds or Burnley play before his side, Keane told Sky Sports: "It’s probably better to play first.

"I don’t think that’s going to happen to us unfortunately which goes against us a bit but that’s just the way it is.

“We know what we’ve got to deal with, all we can do is focus on ourselves, we’ll keep an eye on the other teams of course but we won’t let it affect us, we won’t let it affect how we’re going to play.

“I think you saw that at the weekend because Burnley had won the day before and then we have Chelsea at home, it becomes a massive game and we produce a win.

"It didn’t affect us then and we’ve got to take that same attitude into the next five games.”

Remaining schedule

Saturday, May 7: Burnley v Aston Villa (3pm).

Sunday, May 8: Arsenal v Leeds United, Leicester City v Everton (both 2pm).

Wednesday, May 11: Leeds United v Chelsea (7.30pm), Watford v Everton (7.45pm).

Sunday, May 15: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (12 noon), Leeds United v Brighton (2pm), Everton v Brentford (4.30pm)

Thursday, May 19: Everton v Crystal Palace (7.45pm), Aston Villa v Burnley (8pm)