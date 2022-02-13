Enjoy these photo memories of Michael Bridges in action for Leeds United. PIC: Getty

Michael Bridges: Photo memories of a class act

He was the striker signed to replace Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 11:30 am

Michael Bridges was brought in by manager David O'leary for a then record £5 million fee from Sunderland after his predecessor had moved to Athletico Madrid. And his first season proved one to remember as he scored 21 goals in all competitions including a hat-trick in his second game against Southampton. His goals helped the Whites finish third in the Premiership, qualify for the Champions League and reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup. Yet injury blighted his time at Elland Road. He was seriously injured in the goalless draw in a Champions League match with Beşiktaş and would only make 10 more appearances in the following four seasons of his Leeds United career. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Michael Bridges in focus

Michael Bridges celebrates scoring with David Batty against Southampton during thePremier League match at The Dell in August 1999.

Photo: Getty

2. Michael Bridges in focus

Michael Bridges takes on Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Taricco during the Premiership clash at White Hart Lane in August 1999.

Photo: Getty

3. Michael Bridges in focus

Michael Bridges challenged by Partizan Belgrade's Goran Trobok during the UEFA Cup first round, first leg clash at the Abe Lenstra Stadium in Heerenveen in September 1999. Leeds won 3-1.

Photo: Getty

4. Michael Bridges in focus

Michael Bridges gets in a shot despite heavy pressure from Middlesbrough's Colin Cooper during the Premiership clash at Elland Road in September 1999. Leeds won 2-0.

Photo: Getty

