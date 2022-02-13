Michael Bridges: Photo memories of a class act

Michael Bridges was brought in by manager David O'leary for a then record £5 million fee from Sunderland after his predecessor had moved to Athletico Madrid. And his first season proved one to remember as he scored 21 goals in all competitions including a hat-trick in his second game against Southampton. His goals helped the Whites finish third in the Premiership, qualify for the Champions League and reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup. Yet injury blighted his time at Elland Road. He was seriously injured in the goalless draw in a Champions League match with Beşiktaş and would only make 10 more appearances in the following four seasons of his Leeds United career. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook