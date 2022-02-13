Michael Bridges: Fans memories of a class act

Michael Bridges celebrates his late goal against Southampton at Elland Road in November 1999. PIC: John Giles/PA

Michael Bridges looked an England player in waiting throughout the 1999/2000 season with Leeds United after joining the club for a then club record fee of £5 million from Sunderland.

A stunning treble in just his second start for United - in a 3-0 victory at Southampton - emphatically announced Bridges’ arrival with that haul reaching a far from unlucky 13 by Boxing Day.

Several goals were noteworthy ones including the winner in a 3-2 home win over Newcastle in October 1999, who he would later join on loan, with doubles also coming in a thrilling 4-4 draw at Goodison Park and a 3-0 UEFA Cup victory at Lokomotiv Moscow as United scented European silverware en-route to bowing out in the semi-finals.

Michael Bridges fires towards goal during Leeds United's third round Worthington Cup clash against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in November 2002. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

Four goals in his final five games of his maiden season at Leeds took his tally to an impressive 21 in all competitions.

Then, it started. The injury hell, with the date of October 18, 2000, just 11 games into the famous 2000-01 season when United truly took off, one that Bridges will never forget.

A serious achilles injury sustained in a Champions League clash with Besiktas ensured he was not seen in competitive action for almost two years - his next appearance coming in a UEFA Cup tie against Metalurg Zaporizhia on September in 2002. He would only make nine more appearances in the following four seasons of his Leeds United career.

Your YEP has asked the Elland Road faithful to share memories of the striker's short lived but productive time with the Whites.

Responses included:

Dave Rowson (@daverowson) - "Watching the UEFA cup campaign 1999/2000 run to semi finals often playing lone striker role away from home, was outstanding and so talented. Would have been a real legend without the injuries. The lad could do everything."

Iljplumit (@Iljplumit1) - "He was class, such a natural goal scorer, would've been right up there with sniffer in legend terms! Such a shame injuries took it away, Pensive face brilliant guy as well."

Graham Noble (@Grahamnoble12) - "I’ve said this before many times, he would have been as good or better than Shearer. Had it all robbed by injury!!!."

MightyWhiteDave - " Standing at The Dell in amongst friends who are Saints fans when he scored the hat-trick against them.. Watching their faces. Priceless."

Mitzy (@MitzLeeds13) - "Reminded me of Bergkamp in his prime. Hat-trick at Southampton was different gravy."

Dazza71 (@OntheBielsaBus) - "First away game. The perfect hat-trick on the day of the total eclipse. Right foot, left foot and a header. I didn't rate him when we signed him. But what a striker. He scored some fantastic goals. Everton and Watford away were two great strikes as well as Southampton at home."

Mark Kay (@markkayinoz) - "First time I saw him in a Leeds top at Huddersfield away pre-season friendly! Class."

Andy Limb (@andylimb) - "The 'perfect hat trick' in his second match, away to Southampton. And his general all-round class - vision, technique, generosity and composure. Would have been the perfect successor to Teddy Sheringham for England.

KenKev - "Southampton away the day of the eclipse!"

Micky Love (@micktaker) - "As a 21/22 year old in at the deep end following Hasselbaink’s eve of season departure, Bridges had an outstanding first season. His goals secured our place in the Champions League. I was lucky to be at Goodison to admire his peach of a flick and volley in the 4-4 draw vs Everton."

Jamie Newman (@jdnewman2310) - "Scored the second goal at my first ever Leeds game against Coventry in 2000."

Damon Chandler (@damonlufc88) - "Sending Leeds top in the 93rd minute vs Southampton. The celebration not so much"

