'Methods' - Liam Cooper on Javi Gracia conversations and ask from Leeds United's fans

Former Watford and Valencia boss Gracia was appointed as the club’s new head coach on Tuesday and the 52-year-old received his visa on Friday ahead of today’s enormous Elland Road showdown against Southampton.

Gracia has not worked in England since being sacked by Watford in September 2019 but the Spaniard steered the relegation-battling Hornets to a 14th-placed finish following his January appointment in the 2017-18 campaign.

Gracia then took Watford to an 11th-placed finish and FA Cup final the following term and Cooper has issued a very positive and upbeat message about United’s prospects under their new head coach mixed in with the support of the club’s fans.

UPBEAT: Whites captain Liam Cooper. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.

"As a group we’re all excited by Javi Gracia coming in as our new head coach,” wrote Cooper in his matchday programme notes. “Everyone I’ve spoken to in the game has only positive things to say about him and his methods. We’re all looking forward to working and improving under him and ultimately climbing the table.”