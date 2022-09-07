Mentor of current Leeds United coach made favourite for Jesse Marsch's former Champions League job
The man who made Leeds United coach René Marić his assistant at three separate clubs has been made favourite for Jesse Marsch’s old job.
RB Leipzig announced this morning that they had parted company with Domenico Tedesco with immediate effect. His assistant coaches Andreas Hinkel and Max Urwantschky have also left the club.
Tedesco took over at Leipzig from interim coach Achim Beierlorzer, who was put in place following Marsch’s exit in December 2021.
Marsch lasted 157 days in the job and Tedesco managed just 115 more. The former FC Schalke 04 and Spartak Moscow boss took charge of 38 matches, winning 21 of those, and he leaves them down in 11th in the Bundesliga table.
A 4-0 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday was followed by a 4-1 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday night, sealing Tedesco’s fate.
Pundits in Germany are already touting Marco Rose, a man who has thrice previously worked with Marić, as his successor.
Leipzig-born Rose appointed Marić as his number two at Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019 and took the 29-year-old coach with him when he got the Borussia Dortmund job. They first linked up in the RB Salzburg academy in 2016, when Maric described his boss as ‘one of the best coaches I've met so far and a great person.’ The pair eventually progressed to the senior set-up at Salzburg, so are both very well known to the Red Bull group and well versed in its football philosophy.
Marić only arrived at Elland Road on July 30, becoming Marsch’s assistant head coach to work alongside first team staff members Ewan Sharp, Mark Jackson and Cameron Toshack.
Speaking after the League Cup win over Barnsley the Austrian spoke of his enjoyment of the role: “With Jesse it's very interesting to work because he's on top of all these things. I have to admit that I really like it here, I’ve settled in quite well just, not just Jesse but the whole atmosphere of the club.
"So obviously a good start to the season helps with that, but in general I have to say that it's just very high level here working with Jesse but also the others.”