Memories of Leeds United's shocking silence of the Rams

The Whites produced an exhilarating display of attacking football against the Rams on a Sunday in March 1998 earning them the club's biggest win for nearly four years. Derby had only been beaten at home by Villa before clash with George Graham's charges arriving in the Midlands on the back of a 4-0 midweek hammering of Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road. It was a performance and result which catapulted the Whites above the Rams in the Premiership and into fifth place. "Derby, potentially Leeds's closest rivals for the last UEFA Cup place, were routed by a combination of solid defending, quick counter-attacks and voracious finishing," reflected one newspaper scribe. Leeds went on to qualify for the UEFA Cup finishing the season in fifth position, four points ahead of Derby in ninth place.