Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 5-0 demolition of Derby County at Pride Park in March 1998. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

Memories of Leeds United's shocking silence of the Rams

It was a day Leeds United demolished the walls of Derby County’s Pride Park fortress.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:30 pm

The Whites produced an exhilarating display of attacking football against the Rams on a Sunday in March 1998 earning them the club's biggest win for nearly four years. Derby had only been beaten at home by Villa before clash with George Graham's charges arriving in the Midlands on the back of a 4-0 midweek hammering of Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road. It was a performance and result which catapulted the Whites above the Rams in the Premiership and into fifth place. "Derby, potentially Leeds's closest rivals for the last UEFA Cup place, were routed by a combination of solid defending, quick counter-attacks and voracious finishing," reflected one newspaper scribe. Leeds went on to qualify for the UEFA Cup finishing the season in fifth position, four points ahead of Derby in ninth place. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Derby County 0 Leeds United 5

Gunnar Halle fires past Derby County goalkeeper Mart Poom to put Leeds United 2-0 ahead.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

2. Derby County 0 Leeds United 5

Alfie Haaland puts pressure on Derby keeper Mart Poom and defender Jacob Laursen who conceded an own goal to put Leeds United ahead.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

3. Derby County 0 Leeds United 5

Harry Kewell dances between Derby County's Christian Dailly (left) and Gary Rowett.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Derby County 0 Leeds United 5

All smiles as Gunnar Halle celebrates scoring Leeds United's second goal with Alf-Inge Håland.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

