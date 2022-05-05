Memories of Leeds United's 1997 FA Youth Cup win

When Paul Hart stood before the Leeds United youth team and outlined his expectations for the 1996/97 season it was all very straight forward - go and win the double. The squad contained schoolboy Gareth Evans and first year apprentices Paul Robinson, and Jonathan Woodgate as well as Harry Kewell and Stephen McPhail. And the team had already won the Northern Intermediate League Championship when they travelled to Crystal Palace for the second leg of the FA Youth Cup final with a 2-1 lead. A 1-0 win at Selhurst Park completed the double. “I remember at the end celebrating with the fans, doing a victory lap with flags. Everyone was buzzing. It was a great end to the season," recalled midfielder Wes Boyle. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook