Memories of a Leeds United striker forced to play the waiting game for goals

Kemar Roofe celebrates scoring the winning goal during the Championship clash against Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on Boxing Day 2018. PIC: Getty

Kemar Roofe sent Twitter into a frenzy with the hashtag #Pray4Roofe after he was denied his first goal by the Anfield woodwork during the EFL Cup quarter-final match against Liverpool in November 2016.

The so close-yet-to-far-effort stretched his goal drought to 22 games following his move to Leeds United from Oxford United in the summer of 2016.

However the search for salvation ended within a week when he scored in the following game in front of the TV cameras against Aston Villa in a 2-0 victory under the Elland Road floodlights.

He would go to score 28 goals during his three seasons with the Whites including two hat-tricks - one against Newport County in the Carabao Cup at Elland Road and another in the Championship at QPR, United's last win in the capital.

He finished the 2018/2019 campaign as the club's top scorer in the Championship with 14. Notable strikes proved an injury time winner against Aston Villa away and then a brace in an unforgettable 3-2 injury time win against Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road just three days later.

Your YEP has been asking the Elland Road faithful to share memories of a Leeds United number seven.

Responses included:

Elliott Daniels (@Elliott_MOT) - "Never forget walking across to Elland Road ahead of the Blackburn game and saying to @bladenlufc 'A nice and simple 2-0 will do today, Villa Park nearly killed us off'. The rest as they say is history."

Dougie Walsh - "Villa goal."

Paul Allsop - "Derby first leg play-off semi-final. Pity he didn't make the next leg."

Darren Agus - "Aston Villa away where we losing but come back to win. Roofe with a shot inside the penalty box for the win."

Paul Blakemore - "Villa and Blackburn two late winners. Amazing scenes and Roofe propelled into folklore!"

David Dalton - "The goals against Derby at Pride Park."

Stephen Reynolds - "The dramatic last gasp winner against Blackburn on Boxing Day. The scenes in the stadium were off the scale."

Chris Cole - " Has to be Rovers at home scoring the two in injury time. My last trip from Australia with my Australian wife! She hadn’t experienced anything like it before!"

Shawn Ellis - "Villa away winning goal."

Benji Farkie - "Blackburn home on Boxing Day 2018 2-1 down in stoppage time Roofe scored an equaliser and then a header to win in the last seconds of game."

Darren Fleming (@papafleming) - "Blackburn 3-2 win Boxing Day. Had plans for after game so agreed to meet Mrs F outside ground couple of mins from end. Just left ground when he equalised and heard even louder roar two mins later. Made worse by fact Mrs F was stuck in traffic on way to ground so could have stayed!"

@OfficialChops- "Villa away, Blackburn at home over the Christmas period - late goals winning massive three points. His goal v Derby away in the playoff too. Sadly another thing he will be remembered for though is been injured at completely the wrong times, missing big important games. #RaiseTheRoofe"

Ste Waters - "I was in the 'staff' lift at The Doubletree Hilton with him. I used to cook for the team when they stayed there before home games, I said to him 'I'm gonna put a tenner on you to score at hat-trick'. He said "save your money mate" haha

Simon Meade - "QPR away. Hat-trick."

Dave Pearce - "Late winners against villa and Blackburn."

Simon Smith (@SimonSm57790946) - "Derby away 4-1 when it sank in that this team had already changed under Marcelo. Blackburn at home 3-2 and obviously Villa away 3-2."

Deanoooh 50 Shades of Ray (@deanoooh2020) - "For me it was the handball goal against Forest, was justice for them packing their area all game."

Phil Hardaker (@philjh1975) - "His second in the Derby game at the start of Bielsa’s reign, when he tied Keogh’s legs in knots. That’s when we knew we actually had a chance of doing something special."

