Memories of a Leeds United Christmas cracker

The Aussie forward made the points safe with 10 minutes remaining as Leeds United beat Sunderland 2-0 at Elland Road in front of more than 40,000 fans in December 2000. The Whites had taken a deserved lead after 23 minutes when Lee Bowyer pushed the ball into the net, taking advantage of some very messy and nervous defending. It was also a game remembered for the return of David Batty who stepped off the bench for the first time in a year. "I'm so delighted to have David Batty back," said Leeds United manager David O'Leary. "We will play a lot worse than that and get a result," reflected Sunderland boss Peter Reid.