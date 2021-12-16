Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 2-0 win against Sunderland at Elland Road in December 2000. PIC: Getty

Memories of a Leeds United Christmas cracker

"We gave the crowd something to shout about." reflected striker Mark Viduka at full time.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 4:30 pm

The Aussie forward made the points safe with 10 minutes remaining as Leeds United beat Sunderland 2-0 at Elland Road in front of more than 40,000 fans in December 2000. The Whites had taken a deserved lead after 23 minutes when Lee Bowyer pushed the ball into the net, taking advantage of some very messy and nervous defending. It was also a game remembered for the return of David Batty who stepped off the bench for the first time in a year. "I'm so delighted to have David Batty back," said Leeds United manager David O'Leary. "We will play a lot worse than that and get a result," reflected Sunderland boss Peter Reid. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 2 Sunderland 0

Mark Viduka holds off Sunderland's Emerson Thome.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

2. Leeds United 2 Sunderland 0

Lee Bowyer opens the scoring after taking advantage of some messy and nervous defending.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

3. Leeds United 2 Sunderland 0

Lee Bowyer celebrates with his teammates after putting Leeds United ahead. PIC: John Giles/PA

Photo: John Giles

Photo Sales

4. Leeds United 2 Sunderland 0

Harry Kewell battles with Sunderland's Kevin Kilbane.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Mark VidukaMemoriesSunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 4