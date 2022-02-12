Memories of a forgotten Leeds United Premier League classic

Leeds United's eight goal thriller with Everton in October 1999 is in many ways a forgotten Premier League classic. A club-record sequence of 10 wins ended after an extraordinary 4-4 draw which featured a brace from Michael Bridges. A header from Jonny Woodgate looked to have won it for the Whites before a David Weir equaliser deep into added time broke hearts. "Tired United don't have legs for 11," read the headline on the back page of your Yorkshire Evening Post while one national newspaper scribe wrote: "Leeds' magnificent club-record sequence of 10 wins may have ended on a grey afternoon but an extraordinary game, which yielded lavish, unrelenting entertainment, was deep into stoppage time when Everton applied one last brush stroke to a canvas which had been plastered with rich colours." READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro