Memories from the day Leeds United won the First Division title

Sunday, April 26, 1992, will live long in the memory for a generation of Leeds United fans.

The Whites beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in a five goal nail-biter thanks to goals from Jon Newsome, Rod Wallace and an own goal from Brian Gayle.

That win meant Manchester had to win at Anfield to keep their hopes alive. An early Ian Rush strike and a late Mark Walters goal ensured a 2-0 defeat handing Leeds their first championship for 18 years.

Fans celebrate in City Square.

Your YEP was at Lee Chapman's house to capture the moment that meant so much to so many. The striker watched the Liverpool win with teammate David Batty, Gary McAllister and Eric Cantona on his settee.

We have asked the Elland Road faithful to remember what they were doing when they heard the news that the title belonged to Leeds.

Responses included:

Lee Chapman, Eric Cantona, David Batty and Gary McAllister celebrate winning the First Division title.

Steve Lawrence (@super_leeds70) - "Twisted my ankle falling off the Black Prince statue! Happy days!"

Charlie Hainsworth (@ChazzaH868) - "Played football then had a 18 hour sesh"

Simon Harrow (@simonjh) - "Was a student in London. Listened to the Sheff Utd match on the radio. Went to Wembley to watch London Monarchs American football. Was on Wembley Way when Walters scored for Liverpool. Got to stadium, went to toilet. Bloke in a cubicle was shouting 'championes'!"

Paul Hazelgrave (@hazelgrave_paul) - "Lock in at the Lion, watch Scousers beat Man U after returning from Bramell Lane victorious.. Then back to the Bird in the Hand, Garforth until turned midnight. One of our best days."

TheLeeds United Supporters Club celebrate inside Fullerton Park.

Goolie (@Goolie6) - "On a job in Edinburgh when we finished work out on the lash ended up in Century 2000 drinking champers."

LeedsatSea (@David_C68) - "Spent the day at Alton Towers with an ex. Hid from all news outlets (much easier in those days) and watched the game ‘live’ when I got home."

Pete Dean (@PeteDean16) - "Student nurse in Winchester…. Was a very very messy celebration."

David Cammish (@cammish_david) - "On a coach back from Sheffield with the Scarborough LUSC. Some party in Scarborough that night. It was actually some time into the evening before someone said 'European Cup next season.' hadn't even occurred to me until that moment!"

Leeds United fans celebrate outside Elland Road.

Jamie Richardson (@JamieR_LUFC) - "At home after getting home from a mad game at Bramall Lane."

Nath (@nathlufc) - "My dad was in the RAF then too. We were living at Brize Norton. I was 6 years old and had just got in to watching Leeds, I remember us winning it but too young to appreciate it properly."

Adrian Smith (@wmags01) - "I’d left Bramall lane and was in the pub."

Bill Donald (@BillDonald1) - "Teacher Training at Greenwich Uni and living in Sidcup, Kent! It was awesome, especially this Man U fan who was a pain up till the last few games! It was glorious occasion; Sergeant Wilko et al!"

Prince of Leodis (@RavReehal) - "At home in the North East wishing I'd been at Bramhall Lane. At least I got to all the home games and a few away days."

Lucy Pitman (@pitman_lucy) - "Wadham College JCR with the only other Leeds fan."

Fans celebrate outside Elland Road.

Jon Clarke (@JonJonclarke6) - "Celle in Germany."

Andrew Knight (@andrewknight151) - "In Strega, Roundhay Road, atmosphere was electric everyone poured out onto Roundhay Road and stopped the buses while singing and dancing... By the way Howard Wilkinson is 78yrs old and deserves to be knighted for being the last English coach to win the first Division now Prem!"

Dicky (@dickywez69_dick) - Driving on motorway after being at Sheff U game and listening to the game on radio… of what memories."

Sean D. Naylor (@SeanDNaylor) - "Hollywood, California, on the phone with my parents back in the British Isles."

David Ireland-Kimmer (@IrelandKimmer) - "Watching the Liverpool game in the back of the car on my little portable TV while dad drove us home from ER after being dropped off from Sheffield game."

ChimayBielsa (@rgandy2_gandy) - "In my house about to get a lift into town to celebrate. Note to modern fans. Pubs were shut between 2 and 7 then…yes, it was weird."

Rate My Sausage (@RateMySausage) - "I was in the RAF at that time. My boss was an Arsenal fan, and a prat, who still had a chip on his shoulder about 1972. He sent me on detachment to RAF Lossiemouth in northern Scotland just so I would miss a few games in the run-in."

eastmoor lad (@wtid66) - "Wakefield city centre."

Paul Medforth (@peacockwhite67) - "At work!"

Ian Pullan (@IanPullan1) - "Driving back to Germany after the Sheffield United game (listening to Liverpool game)."

Robert Liversidge (@RobertDogsnob) - "Cricket wicket in Bradford playing five-a-side."

toepoke.co.uk (@toepoke_co_uk) - "I was a teenager and unable to get out of bed until 3pm on a weekend."

The following month Leeds city centre was turned white, yellow, and blue as more than 150,000 people turned out to watch the club parade the Division One trophy through the streets on an open-topped bus.

“Memories like these can’t be bought," admitted manager Howard Wilkinson. "There’ll never be another day like this."

And right-back Mel Sterland would also recall of the occasion: "You had people up trees and hanging from lampposts.

"The streets were packed. Young kids, old men - it felt like the whole city came out to see us that day. In some ways we were amazed, but that’s how much a title means."