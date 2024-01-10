All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to face Cardiff City this weekend.

Leeds United are now preparing to take on Cardiff City after taking care of business in the FA Cup. The Whites head to South Wales on Saturday hoping to keep up pressure on their automatic promotion rivals.

The Bluebirds are currently pushing for a playoff spot, just three points outside the top six, and it's set up to be an intriguing clash between two old rivals. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Leeds favourite Luke Ayling looks set to join Championship rivals Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the season. Archie Gray has been favoured at right-back, while the Whites could also sign a new right-back on loan after sending Djed Spence back to Tottenham.

Ayling has been with Leeds since 2016, but he is said to have a medical booked with Boro on Wednesday, according to the Athletic, ahead of a loan move. Boro are looking to get back into the playoff race having dropped to 12th recently, four points outside the playoffs. Farke recently spoke of the importance of Ayling in his squad, but it seems the veteran is surplus to requirements at this stage.

Elsewhere on the outgoings list, youngster Kris Moore has sealed a move away from Elland Road, according to reports, with a loan deal set to be finalised.