The Frenchman sat out two of Leeds' Championship games earlier this season due to suspension but regained his place in the side and has conceded just once in four league games since returning to Daniel Farke's starting XI.

United's narrow victory at Ashton Gate was Leeds' sixth in all competitions since the turn of the year, and their fifth without conceding. Hosts Bristol City had few opportunities on Friday evening but a second half chance for Anis Mehmeti threatened to level proceedings after Willy Gnonto's opener shortly after the restart.

Meslier, though, was equal to it, saving with his feet and diving on the loose ball to keep his clean sheet intact. As referee Stephen Martin blew the final whistle, Leeds moved up to second in the Championship table and Meslier onto 12 league clean sheets for the season - level with West Bromwich Albion's Alex Palmer.

"It's a big step that we made today because it wasn't an easy away game to come here and win and take the clean sheet also and you know we can put pressure on the other teams," Meslier told the YEP.

"Today for example, one-v-one, it's me against him and to be honest, I'm very happy that I won the one-v-one because it was a massive moment in the game," the goalkeeper added, recalling Mehmeti's chance. "In this situation, I just don't want to show any solution. I don't want to give him the solution, to go too quick on the floor. So, I try to stay as big as possible and I let him decide so yeah, I'm happy that I can react with my right foot.

"The key is don't give [him] the solution."

Goalscorer Gnonto was mobbed by his teammates at full-time, ushered forward in front of the travelling fans to receive plaudits as the match-winner. Meslier acknowledged it has not been an easy time for the Italy international, who scored only his second of the campaign at Ashton Gate, five months on from his first strike against Ipswich Town.

