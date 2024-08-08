Leeds United are just days away from starting their 2024/25 season and hope is high that Saturday’s visit of Portsmouth to Elland Road can kick off a successful campaign. Daniel Farke’s side came within 90 minutes of promotion a few months ago and will aim to go one better, with a fast start needed.

Saturday’s meeting is undoubtedly one between two of the EFL’s biggest clubs but it is also a clash of unfamiliar opponents, especially in recent memory. It’s been 12 years since Portsmouth were in the Championship and 12 years since they last faced Leeds.

That occasion in February 2012 was at Fratton Park and it produced a rather drab 0-0 draw - it was also Neil Warnock’s first game in the dugout as Leeds manager. Below, the YEP has taken a look at the Whites starting line-up from that day and there are some much-loved names included.

GK: Andy Lonergan Enjoyed two spells at Leeds, the first of which lasted just 12 months during the 2011/12 campaign. Still going strong at 40-years-old and signed for League One outfit Wigan Athletic earlier this summer.

RB: Alex Bruce Son of journeyman manager Steve Bruce, who was at Fratton Park to watch the game back in 2012, was in and out of the team for his two years at Elland Road. Currently coach at League Two Salford City after retiring in 2022.

CB: Tom Lees Leeds academy graduate played 135 times before moving on in 2014. Enjoyed a seven-year spell at Sheffield Wednesday before joining Huddersfield Town in 2021, where he still plays aged 33.

CB: Darren O'Dea A sole season on loan at Leeds preceded a well-travelled career which included spells in Canada, Ukraine and India. Currently Celtic's professional player pathway manager but reportedly on the radar of Raith Rovers to take over as manager.

LB: Danny Pugh This was Pugh's second spell at Elland Road, having last played for Leeds in 2006. Continued his playing career until 2022 and had spells as caretaker manager at Port Vale either side.