An update on Max Wober has been delivered.

An update has been delivered on the future of Leeds United defender Max Wober and the reported price the Whites are “demanding” for a sale.

Austrian international defender Wober was one of a whole host of players to depart Leeds last summer on a loan exit relegation release clause as he joined Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan.

Wober went on to be a regular for the side and also represented Austria at Euro 2024 where his side where knocked out by Turkey in the round of 16. The 26-year-old’s future is now unclear but Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claims the “clear trend” is that Wober will leave the Whites who reportedly want between 10m and 12m euros for a permanent exit.

The YEP understands that Wober is due back for pre-season training at Leeds next week and that the picture is likely to become clearer upon his return.