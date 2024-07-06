Max Wober future update and reported price that Leeds United want for international man
An update has been delivered on the future of Leeds United defender Max Wober and the reported price the Whites are “demanding” for a sale.
Austrian international defender Wober was one of a whole host of players to depart Leeds last summer on a loan exit relegation release clause as he joined Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan.
Wober went on to be a regular for the side and also represented Austria at Euro 2024 where his side where knocked out by Turkey in the round of 16. The 26-year-old’s future is now unclear but Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claims the “clear trend” is that Wober will leave the Whites who reportedly want between 10m and 12m euros for a permanent exit.
The YEP understands that Wober is due back for pre-season training at Leeds next week and that the picture is likely to become clearer upon his return.
Taking to social media platform X, Plettenberg reported: “Leeds United is currently demanding around €10-12m for a sale of Maximilian Wöber. This is too much for Borussia Monchengladbach who would like to keep Wöber but could only do so with another loan. The 26-year-old central defender is informed about that. The clear trend is that Wöber will leave Leeds United. Contract valid until 2027.”
