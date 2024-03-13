Max Wober transfer latest as Leeds United loanee's future plunged into doubt
Borussia Monchengladbach could be priced out of a permanent move for Leeds United loanee Max Wober this summer. That's according to German news outlet Sports Bild, via Sports Witness, who claim Wober is unlikely to remain at the Bundesliga club, despite their initial hopes of being able to retain the Austrian following the completion of his season-long loan.
The report claims Gladbach are preparing to focus on homegrown players next season as they look to cut back financially. As such, while they are expected to make Jordan Siebatcheu's loan permanent for €5m, Wober appears to be out of their price range with a fee of around €15m being touted for the Leeds defender.
What Leeds have planned for him beyond the end of the season remains uncertain at this point in time. However, after seeing the Whites agree to sell Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth and recent reports that the Whites are willing to accept offers for both Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca, who are out of loan at Roma and Real Betis respectively, it's fair to assume the club could look to move the 26-year-old on this summer.
In such a scenario, Leeds would obviously prefer a permanent deal and his performances in Germany this season might help that cause. Wober has made 22 appearances for Gladbach since arriving at the end of July and while he hasn't been able to help the club move into the top half of the table, he has bagged one goal and three assists.
Wober has also retained his spot in the Austria set up and he could put himself into the shop window should he impress at Euro 2024 in Germany this summer.
Leeds only signed the defender in January 2023 as they spent £11m to secure his services from Red Bull Salzburg in the hope that he could help them avoid the Premier League trap door. Ultimately, though, despite Wober impressing during his first few months at the club, Leeds were relegated, an event which led to his loan departure last summer. He still has three more seasons left to run on his United deal.