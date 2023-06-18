Max Wober measure taken upon tough return for Leeds United defender
Wober is part of the current Austria squad for this month’s two Euro 2024 qualifiers and the Whites defender was named in boss Ralf Rangnick’s starting line up for Saturday night’s clash against Belgium in Brussels.
Wober lined up at left back and his side went ahead in the 21st minute through a deflected strike from Michael Gregoritsch who let fly with an effort upon connecting to a Patrick Wimmer cross from a corner.
Austria then held firm as Belgium looked to draw level but Wober was booked for a foul in the 32nd minute and the Whites defender was then taken off at the interval and replaced by Phillipp Mwene.
Belgium, who are ranked fourth in the world, eventually drew level in the 61st minute through Romelu Lukaku and the contest ended in a 1-1 draw though not without a terrific effort from Youri Tielemans crashing back off the bar in the 95th minute.