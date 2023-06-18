Wober is part of the current Austria squad for this month’s two Euro 2024 qualifiers and the Whites defender was named in boss Ralf Rangnick’s starting line up for Saturday night’s clash against Belgium in Brussels.

Wober lined up at left back and his side went ahead in the 21st minute through a deflected strike from Michael Gregoritsch who let fly with an effort upon connecting to a Patrick Wimmer cross from a corner.

Austria then held firm as Belgium looked to draw level but Wober was booked for a foul in the 32nd minute and the Whites defender was then taken off at the interval and replaced by Phillipp Mwene.

TOUGH TEST: Leeds United defender and Austrian international Max Wober, right, battles it out with midfielder Dodi Lukebakio of the world's fourth-ranked side Belgium. Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images.