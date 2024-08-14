Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United team news is in for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup first round clash at home to Middlesbrough.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made eight changes to his Leeds United team for Wednesday evening’s first round Carabao Cup clash against Middlesbrough as Max Wober makes his return.

Farke revealed at his pre-match press conference that he again had the full complement of players to pick from for a contest which falls between last Saturday’s Championship opener against Portsmouth and Saturday lunchtime’s league trip to West Brom.

The Whites boss said changes could definitely be expected and the German has made eight of them including a first competitive starts for both Wober and Brenden Aaronson upon their returns from last season’s loan escapes.

Aaronson was brought on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at home to opening weekend Championship opponents Portsmouth in which Wober stayed on the bench.

Patrick Bamford also makes his first competitive start since recovering from the knee injury that cut short the end of his 2023-24 campaign whilst keeper Karl Darlow, Sam Byram, new signing Joe Rothwell, Joel Piroe, Brenden Aaronson and Joe Gelhardt are also all handed starts.

Left back Junior Firpo, centre-back Joe Rodon and midfielder captain Ethan Ampadu are the only three players to back up in the XI having also started Saturday’s Championship opener at home to Portsmouth.

Keeper Illan Meslier, Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk, Ilia Gruev, Dan James, Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph all drop to the bench which also features young midfielder Charlie Crew.

New faces are with the squad in the shape of new third-choice keeper signing Alex Cairns and also young defender James Debayo who featured in the pre-season games but missed out from Saturday’s matchday squad for the Championship opener at home to Portsmouth although neither of them make the XI bench.

Boro boss Michael Carrick has made seven changes to his side including former Whites star Luke Ayling dropping to the bench.

Leeds United: Darlow, Byram, Firpo, Wober, Rodon, Rothwell, Ampadu, Aaronson, Piroe, Gelhardt, Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Bogle, Struijk, Crew, Gruev, James, Gnonto, Georginio, Joseph.

Middlesbrough: Brynn, Dijksteel, Barlaser, Clarke, Engel, Howson, Morris, Jones, Burgzog, Gilbert, Colburn. Subs: Glover, Ayling, McCormick, Hunt, Hackney, Cartwright, Azaz, Latte Lath, Hamilton.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse.