Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday night when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round. It has been a fine time for Daniel Farke and his men, who have not lost a game in 2024.

Leeds will be hoping to keep it that way with a cup upset at Stamford Bridge, but their Championship promotion bid will remain their main priority. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Nkunku update

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has issued an update on the injury suffered by forward Christopher Nkunku ahead of Wednesday's clash with Leeds. The Argentine said: "We need to see. At the moment it is three or four weeks maybe out. [We] hope three or four weeks, no more."

He added: "You make the reference to Nkunku, yes it is difficult for him. We were watching, because it is our job, when he arrived in the pre-season, he was flying on the pitch, in training in America, until he got the knee injury. And now it is nearly eight months, even when he was ready to be involved again, he was never the same player as he was before."

Heckingbottom on promotion bid

Former Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom believes his old club are well placed amid their promotion bid. He told TalkSport: "In terms of Elland Road and a fanbase, it's unreal. As home players, being involved in the club, you want to play there, and away players, it's a fantastic place to play. Having that in the Premier League, it's a fantastic place to play.