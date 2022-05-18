Leeds hauled themselves out of the Premier League drop zone through Sunday's last-gasp 1-1 draw at home to Brighton which has left Jesse Marsch's side fourth-bottom and a point ahead of third-bottom Burnley.

The Clarets have an extra fixture remaining and will take in their penultimate game of the season in Thursday night's clash against Villa at Villa Park.

United's terrible goal difference means that even a point for Burnley would take them back above Leeds and knowing that victory against Sunday's visitors Newcastle United would see them safe.

HOPE: Offered to Leeds United by Aston Villa's Matty Cash, right, pictured with boss Steven Gerrard after Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace. Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

But defeat for Burnley at Villa would put United back in control of their own destiny and knowing that victory in their final game of the season at Brentford on Sunday would guarantee finishing above the Clarets.

Villa sit 14th in the table and Steven Gerrard's side are safe but right-back Cash says there are several reasons why his side must record a victory on Thursday night.

"We need to get as many points as we can and have a good finish to the season,” Cash told avfc.co.uk“We need to push up as high as we can in the table because 14th is for us, as a squad, a team and a club, not good enough.

“At home, we’ve struggled in some games, and I don’t know why that is.

“We’ve got a big game at home on Thursday night, the final one at Villa Park, and we need to send it off in a positive manner.”

Villa will be facing Burnley for the second time in just 12 days as the reverse fixture took place earlier this month when Steven Gerrard's side were 3-1 winners.

Cash warned: “When we went there the other week it was really tough. It’s always a tough game against Burnley, they put everything on the line.

“It’s such an important game for them, they’re fighting for their lives, so I expect another tough game coming our way.”

Fifth-bottom Everton also remain in the relegation mix and Frank Lampard's side are also in action on Thursday evening when they face 13th-placed Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are just one point ahead of Leeds and another point ahead of Burnley with two games left to play.