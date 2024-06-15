Millwall goalkeeper and twin brother of former Leeds United player dies aged 26

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Millwall’s first choice goalkeeper - a twin brother of a former Leeds United player - has tragically died at the age of 26.

Sarkic, Millwall’s first choice keeper, had been away on international duty with Montenegro and played the full match of a 2-0 defeat in Belgium earlier this month.

The Montenegro Football Association said that Sarkic had died suddenly on Saturday morning and local media have reported that he collapsed at an apartment in the town of Budva after falling ill.

A statement released by Millwall on Saturday morning read: “Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26.

“Sarkic, The Lions' number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023.

“A Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions.

“Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time.

“The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija's family is respected.”