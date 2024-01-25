Mateusz Musialowski verdict given as Leeds United 'target' tipped to excel

Mateusz Musialowski has been backed to excel at Leeds United, should he make the move to Elland Road this month. The Whites are said to be keen on the Liverpool youngster, who earned the nickname 'the Polish Messi' during his time in his home nation of Poland.

Musialowski is still waiting to make his senior debut for the Reds, but he has caught the eye in the youth ranks, bagging six goals this season, including three in the EFL Trophy against senior opposition. As such, clubs are starting to sniff around the 20-year-old with Football Insider reporting Leeds' interest before Birmingham City were also linked.

The Poland Under-21 international is versatile and can play in most positions across the front line, but he has spent the majority of his career playing off the left or as a centre-forward. It seems as though he has caught the eye of former Premier League defender Alan Hutton, too.

The former Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur man is tipping Musialowski to take the opportunity to take the next step in his career and establish himself in the men's game, should he opt to join the Whites.

"He’s playing for Liverpool, so he’s obviously got something about him," he told Football Insider. "He’s not playing first-team football, but he’s really versatile, he can play across the front and his numbers for the youth ranks are exceptional.

"There’s an opportunity for him to take if he goes to Leeds. You’re giving him a platform to show us what he’s capable of. He has bags of potential, so a team like Leeds that are flying high and have lots of young talent playing there, it gives you that freedom.