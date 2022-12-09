Thursday night’s clash between Spanish hosts Elche and Leeds offered a mid-season friendly with a twist as the fixture also doubled up as the 2022 Festa d'Elx Trophy clash. Elche have held the Festa d'Elx Trophy annually since 1960 as a one-off friendly against European opposition played home or away.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Benfica are among the competition’s former winners and Leeds became the first British club to lift the trophy after a dramatic 2-1 success. The Whites trailed 1-0 at the interval but Joe Gelhardt equalised for Leeds on the hour mark and second-half substitute Mateusz Klich then netted a brilliant 88th-minute winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesse Marsch’s side were then presented with the Festa d'Elx Trophy after seeing out three minutes of added time and United’s players posed with their new prize on the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero pitch. After a few photographs were taken, Klich then picked up the trophy and ran towards the travelling Leeds fans in the away end, holding the prize above his head.