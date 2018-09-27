Mateusz Klich opens up over 'military' life at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich says life at Thorp Arch is like "being in the military" under Marcelo Bielsa and has opened up over the Argentine's training methods.

Klich has been one of the major surprises of the campaign for Leeds having spent the second half of last season away from the club on loan at Eredivisie side FC Utrecht.

The midfielder has started the Championship in red-hot form notching three goals and two assists in the opening nine games with his performances resulting in a first international call-up with Poland for the first time in four years.

The 28-year-old though has now opened up over life under El Loco in West Yorkshire after reviving his Whites career in fine style.

“It was a shock, very different," Klich told The Telegraph of Bielsa's training.

"We don’t play games, it is tactics, tactics, tactics and fitness. Pre-season was so hard, so much running, so much work in the gym and then tactical shape every afternoon.

“We were exhausted. I was so tired. Yeah, some of the lads, they grumbled, it happens, but we respected him and we quickly understood what he was trying to do.

“Maybe we were worried it would not work in English football, in the Championship especially, because you play, on average, every three days, but I think it can work anywhere.

“It’s a really nice way of playing, the fans love it because we are always on the front foot. We defend high and we worry about what is happening in front of us.

“We have managed to impose our game on the opposition so far. We like to go forward, to create danger in the opposition half. It really suits me.

“I don’t think we knew how good we could be. That changed against Stoke on the opening day. They had just come down from the Premier League and we played so well to beat them."

The Pole also compared the Bielsa regime at Thorp Arch to that of "being in the military" and conceded that United's players have no time to take their foot off the gas under the Argentine.

“He is very strict, it is like being in the military,” Klich added. “We go to the gym every day, before training, then we go out on the pitch. Every single meal, whether it is breakfast, lunch or dinner, is together as a team.

“There is no time to relax. It is harder than I have ever worked, but we enjoy it, honestly. All the players believe he can make us better, that we need to listen.

“Can we do it for the whole season? Hopefully, but there are 46 games in the Championship and it is one of the toughest, most competitive leagues in Europe. We know it will be hard, but it’s a really nice style of football to play and we as long we maintain the same intensity we have showed so far, I think we can get promoted. Leeds are a club that should definitely be in the Premier League.”

Klich also discussed the high press system that United have put in play this season believing the style of Bielsa's team is all about building trust with your team-mates.

“The system is about trust, you have to be able to know that the man alongside you, or behind you, is going to come with you," he continued. "There is no point pressing as one man, you have to do it as a team and you have to do it instinctively.

“When I go forward, I don’t even check who is with me, I don’t look behind, I know that the rest of the team have got my back. If you hesitate or are unsure, it doesn’t work. Everything is built on that bond, knowing you are part of a pack, trusting the man next to you.”