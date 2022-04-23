Mateusz Klich highlights factor in Leeds United confidence at Crystal Palace

Klich's Whites will return to action after a 15-day break in Monday night's Premier League clash at Palace who have enjoyed a fine season under Patrick Vieira and made the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Leeds, though, defeated Palace through a late Raphinha penalty in November's reverse fixture at Elland Road under former boss Marcelo Bielsa and also recorded a 2-0 triumph against the South London outfit in last February's fixture in West Yorkshire when the Eagles were managed by Roy Hodgson.

The Whites are now approaching Monday's contest having taken ten points from their last four games and Klich is eyeing another three-point haul to further strengthen his side's chances of staying up.

REMINDER: Leeds United have already beaten Crystal Palace this season via November's 1-0 victory at Elland Road in which Mateusz Klich, front, lined up for the Whites. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds sit fifth-bottom in the Premier League table with six fixtures left, five points ahead of third-bottom Burnley on the same amount of games played and four points ahead of fourth-bottom Everton who have one game in hand.

Asked whether victory at Palace would make Leeds safe, United's Polish international midfielder Klich told BBC Radio Leeds: "To win that game would definitely help us and we go in there to win the game because we can do it.

"We have showed that we can win against them.

"We just want to have a good game and carry on with the good results because we don't want to stop after those four games.