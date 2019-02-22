Mateusz Bogusz makes Leeds United debut at Nottingham Forest

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz made his first appearance for the club on Friday evening following his arrival from Polish side Ruch Chorzow last month.

The 17-year-old was just one of two January signings made by the Whites alongside senior goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Bogusz saw his first action for the Under-23s in the Professional Development League at Aflreton as Carlos Corberan's side took on Nottingham Forest.

United earned a 2-2 draw on a frantic night with the attacking midfielder completing 90 minutes on his bow for the club at the Impact Arena in Alfreton.

Bogusz produced a strong performance as the Pole grew into the game showing off his ability more after the break.

He displayed a good first touch and a willingness to get in behind the Forest defence with a number of darting runs.

Left-back Barry Douglas also featured for Leeds as he stepped up his return from a calf injury with 45 minutes alongside fellow first-team defender Gaetano Berardi who came through an hour.

Goals from from Arvin Appiah and Leo Bonatini saw United trail at the break but a second half fightback saw Corberan's men leave with a point.

Bobby Kamwa struck first after the break before an own goal from Jaydon Richardson ensured a nervy finish for the hosts.

Ryan Edmondson struck the bar as the game ticked into added time but it was as close as the visitors would come to a winner.