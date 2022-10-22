Leeds’ unbeaten run in Premier League 2 Division 2 continued at the weekend as Michael Skubala’s youngsters came from behind to defeat Middlesbrough 4-2. A hat-trick from star striker Mateo Joseph, as well as a cultured effort from Sean McGurk, secured all three points for the young Whites who went in at the break a goal down.

Italy international Willy Gnonto made another appearance for the junior side as he awaits a first-team bow and was substituted at half-time, along with Darko Gyabi and James Debayo as United trailed their hosts. Shortly after the restart, Joseph pounced on Sonny Perkins’ rebounded effort to level proceedings, before McGurk bent a second past Boro ‘keeper Nathan Fisher.

It was a case of ‘right place, right time’ for the young Spaniard on Saturday lunchtime as substitute Joe Snowdon provided the opportunity for Joseph to grab his second of the day after weaving through bodies inside the Boro penalty area. 19-year-old Joseph obliged, firing confidently beyond Fisher to open up a two-goal cushion heading into the closing stages of the match.

Mateo Joseph is Leeds United's top scorer at Under-21 level this season with 12 goals in all competitions (Pic: Steve Riding)

Middlesbrough did manage to hit back through Bryant Bilongo, setting up a nervy finish for Leeds’ comeback kids on Teesside, but it was Joseph who eased the butterflies and completed his third hat-trick of the season with another penalty box effort, set up by Alfie McCalmont.

Speaking at full-time after his side extended their lead in top spot, head coach Skubala praised his players, in particular young Joseph whose jubilant family members were among the spectators.

"Yeah, he's in good form. He still needs to keep working hard,” Skubala said. “He's in a good place. He's scoring goals. He's a good character, but he still needs to keep working hard, but his finishing ability’s top drawer.”