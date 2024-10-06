Mateo Joseph delivers Sunderland v Leeds United verdict with Whites team feeling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mateo Joseph has delivered his verdict on Leeds United’s draw at Sunderland.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites striker Mateo Joseph has issued a proud Leeds United verdict on Friday night’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

Joseph dropped to the bench for the weekend’s Championship clash at leaders Sunderland in which Leeds were on the cusp of victory in holding a 2-1 lead deep into second half stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland, though, were gifted a point as a seemingly harmless ball into the Whites box bounced past Illan Meslier and over the line to deny Daniel Farke’s side a three-point haul.

Taking to his Instagram page, Joseph admitted his disappointment at the result but declared his pride in United’s efforts. Joseph wrote: “Not the outcome we wanted, but proud of our fight. Together we wise.”