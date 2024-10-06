Mateo Joseph delivers Sunderland v Leeds United verdict with Whites team feeling

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 6th Oct 2024, 17:41 GMT
Updated 6th Oct 2024, 17:48 GMT
Mateo Joseph has delivered his verdict on Leeds United’s draw at Sunderland.

Whites striker Mateo Joseph has issued a proud Leeds United verdict on Friday night’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

Joseph dropped to the bench for the weekend’s Championship clash at leaders Sunderland in which Leeds were on the cusp of victory in holding a 2-1 lead deep into second half stoppage time.

Sunderland, though, were gifted a point as a seemingly harmless ball into the Whites box bounced past Illan Meslier and over the line to deny Daniel Farke’s side a three-point haul.

Taking to his Instagram page, Joseph admitted his disappointment at the result but declared his pride in United’s efforts. Joseph wrote: “Not the outcome we wanted, but proud of our fight. Together we wise.”

