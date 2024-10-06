Mateo Joseph delivers Sunderland v Leeds United verdict with Whites team feeling
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Whites striker Mateo Joseph has issued a proud Leeds United verdict on Friday night’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland.
Joseph dropped to the bench for the weekend’s Championship clash at leaders Sunderland in which Leeds were on the cusp of victory in holding a 2-1 lead deep into second half stoppage time.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
Sunderland, though, were gifted a point as a seemingly harmless ball into the Whites box bounced past Illan Meslier and over the line to deny Daniel Farke’s side a three-point haul.
Taking to his Instagram page, Joseph admitted his disappointment at the result but declared his pride in United’s efforts. Joseph wrote: “Not the outcome we wanted, but proud of our fight. Together we wise.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.