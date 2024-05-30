Leeds United youngster breaks silence on play-off final defeat with admission and personal vow
Young striker Mateo Joseph says Leeds United deserve better - and has outlined his next steps to help achieve that.
Promising 20-year-old striker Joseph regularly impressed when brought on from the bench last season but ended the campaign still awaiting his first league start.
Joseph, now a Spain under-21s international, again took his place on the bench for Sunday’s Championship play-off final against Southampton who sealed a 1-0 victory thanks to Adam Armstrong’s strike in the 24th minute.
Joseph was eventually brought on as an 83rd-minute substitute but he and Leeds were unable to draw back level as their season ended in heartache under the Wembley arch.
Daniel Farke’s Whites had hunted down leaders Leicester City and had their automatic promotion destiny in their own hands approaching the final throes of the season only to be consigned to the play-offs.
Taking to his Instagram page, Joseph admitted the end to the season left him “gutted” but declared his aim to be even stronger next term.
Joseph wrote: “Gutted we were so close to getting the club back to the Premier League. This team and these fans deserved better. But I’m thankful for all your support and the experiences this season. Time to rest up and come back stronger.”
