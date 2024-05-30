Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mateo Joseph has provided his thoughts on Leeds United’s end to the season.

Young striker Mateo Joseph says Leeds United deserve better - and has outlined his next steps to help achieve that.

Promising 20-year-old striker Joseph regularly impressed when brought on from the bench last season but ended the campaign still awaiting his first league start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph, now a Spain under-21s international, again took his place on the bench for Sunday’s Championship play-off final against Southampton who sealed a 1-0 victory thanks to Adam Armstrong’s strike in the 24th minute.

Joseph was eventually brought on as an 83rd-minute substitute but he and Leeds were unable to draw back level as their season ended in heartache under the Wembley arch.

Daniel Farke’s Whites had hunted down leaders Leicester City and had their automatic promotion destiny in their own hands approaching the final throes of the season only to be consigned to the play-offs.

Taking to his Instagram page, Joseph admitted the end to the season left him “gutted” but declared his aim to be even stronger next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad