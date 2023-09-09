Match abandoned as Leeds United youngster encounters strange debut for new side

A Leeds United youngster’s debut for his new side has bizarrely ended with the match being abandoned.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Midfielder Jack Jenkins joined National League North outfit Scunthorpe United on a season-long loan this week and the 21-year-old was handed his Irons debut in Saturday’s hosting of Buxton as a second-half substitute.

In poor weather conditions, the game’s referee appeared to blow for full-time early in second half stoppage time with Buxton 2-1 up but both Buxton and Scunthorpe have since revealed that the game was actually abandoned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad