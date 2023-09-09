Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Match abandoned as Leeds United youngster encounters strange debut for new side

A Leeds United youngster’s debut for his new side has bizarrely ended with the match being abandoned.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 9th Sep 2023, 18:50 BST
Midfielder Jack Jenkins joined National League North outfit Scunthorpe United on a season-long loan this week and the 21-year-old was handed his Irons debut in Saturday’s hosting of Buxton as a second-half substitute.

In poor weather conditions, the game’s referee appeared to blow for full-time early in second half stoppage time with Buxton 2-1 up but both Buxton and Scunthorpe have since revealed that the game was actually abandoned.

A Tweet from Scunthorpe United read: “We have been informed that the referee has abandoned the game, rather than blown the full-time whistle. As soon as we have further information, we will let you know.”

