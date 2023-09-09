Match abandoned as Leeds United youngster encounters strange debut for new side
A Leeds United youngster’s debut for his new side has bizarrely ended with the match being abandoned.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Midfielder Jack Jenkins joined National League North outfit Scunthorpe United on a season-long loan this week and the 21-year-old was handed his Irons debut in Saturday’s hosting of Buxton as a second-half substitute.
In poor weather conditions, the game’s referee appeared to blow for full-time early in second half stoppage time with Buxton 2-1 up but both Buxton and Scunthorpe have since revealed that the game was actually abandoned.
A Tweet from Scunthorpe United read: “We have been informed that the referee has abandoned the game, rather than blown the full-time whistle. As soon as we have further information, we will let you know.”