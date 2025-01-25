Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four teams are breaking away at the top of the Championship.

A massive Sunderland twist has provided another fresh boost in Leeds United’s promotion quest.

Leeds received a big boost on Friday night and not one that was envisaged as Hull City recorded a 3-0 win at second-placed Sheffield United who had the chance to overtake the Whites at the top of the division.

The Blades, though, suffered a rare big reverse, big underdogs Hull leaving with a 3-0 success in a huge boost for both Leeds and third-placed Burnley who lock horns at Turf Moor on Monday night.

Saturday afternoon then saw the automatic promotion race spotlight fall on fourth-placed Sunderland who were presented with the opportunity to make inroads with their hosting of struggling Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light.

The bottom-of-the-table Pilgrims were walloped 5-0 by visiting Burnley in midweek and Sunderland lined up as long odds-on favourites to condemn the Black Cats to another defeat.

A shock looked on the cards as an Anthony Patterson own goal gave the Pilgrims a 58th-minute lead, raising the prospect of an unlikely double Leeds boost on the back of Friday night’s triumph for Hull.

Normality then looked to have been restored as Wilson Isidor levelled just one minute later and Trai Hume then fired the Black Cats ahead with 18 minutes left.

His strike looked set to give Sunderland a 2-1 victory yet Plymouth served up one huge final twist as Nathanael Ogbeta struck a 90th-minute leveller as the Pilgrims left with a 2-2 draw.

The draw keeps Sunderland in fourth place, one point behind third-placed Burnley, three points behind second-placed Sheffield United and four points behind Leeds at the top of the pile.

Leeds and Burnley though have both played a game less, Monday night’s clash between the Clarets and Whites representing their game in hand.