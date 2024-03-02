Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds dropped points for the first time in ten matches, falling short of a new club record for consecutive victories as the team were forced to battle back from a goal down at the John Smith's Stadium.

Michal Helik's opener saw the Terriers go in with their tails up at the break, but a triple substitution from Daniel Farke during the second half yielded a response from Leeds who levelled proceedings through Patrick Bamford, who latched onto substitute Connor Roberts' low cross from the right-hand side.

The Terriers had gone to ten men on the stroke of half-time as Jonathan Hogg saw red for a second bookable offence, but managed to keep Leeds at bay for much of the game, limiting the visitors to few opportunities of real quality.

Chairman Nagle described the display as one which showed 'heart and resilience', sharing his thoughts on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) at full-time: "What a performance! To take a point 10 on 11 showed massive heart and resilience, I could NOT be prouder of the boys and happier for our amazing supporters. Momentum is building, Andre has been absolutely flawless. Onward and upward."