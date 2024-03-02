Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'Massive resilience' - Huddersfield Town man hails performance and Terriers character in Leeds United draw

Huddersfield Town chairman Kevin Nagle has praised the Terriers' performance in their 1-1 draw against Leeds United this afternoon.
Joe Donnohue
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 15:07 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 15:09 GMT
Leeds dropped points for the first time in ten matches, falling short of a new club record for consecutive victories as the team were forced to battle back from a goal down at the John Smith's Stadium.

Michal Helik's opener saw the Terriers go in with their tails up at the break, but a triple substitution from Daniel Farke during the second half yielded a response from Leeds who levelled proceedings through Patrick Bamford, who latched onto substitute Connor Roberts' low cross from the right-hand side.

The Terriers had gone to ten men on the stroke of half-time as Jonathan Hogg saw red for a second bookable offence, but managed to keep Leeds at bay for much of the game, limiting the visitors to few opportunities of real quality.

Chairman Nagle described the display as one which showed 'heart and resilience', sharing his thoughts on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) at full-time: "What a performance! To take a point 10 on 11 showed massive heart and resilience, I could NOT be prouder of the boys and happier for our amazing supporters. Momentum is building, Andre has been absolutely flawless. Onward and upward."

Leeds move onto 73 points with the draw but can be leapfrogged into second by Ipswich Town depending on their result away to Plymouth Argyle this afternoon.

