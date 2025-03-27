Massive new Leeds United call from bookies vs Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland in fresh predicted final Championship table

Two Leeds United cushions at the top of the Championship are not exactly comfy – and the bookies have made a massive fresh Whites call in their new predicted final table.

Leeds will resume their promotion quest upon this weekend’s return to action after the international break with a Saturday afternoon hosting of Swansea City. Daniel Farke’s Whites remain top of the division but Leeds only lead the way on goal difference ahead of second-placed Sheffield United. The Whites and Blades have just a two-point cushion in the Championship’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley. The Clarets are nine points ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland who themselves have a ten point advantage back to fifth-placed Coventry City who visit Sheffield United in a huge Championship first game back on Friday night. It’s very tight at the top with just eight games left and all things considered the bookies have made a massive fresh Whites call in their new title and automatic promotion odds. Here, based on those odds, is how they see the final standings looking in reverse order and using prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-16.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-16. Photo: Harry Murphy

Relegation odds: 4-9.

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-9. Photo: Martin Rickett

Relegation odds: 7-4.

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Relegation odds: 7-4. Photo: Steven Paston

Relegation odds: 9-4.

4. 21st: Stoke City

Relegation odds: 9-4. Photo: Barrington Coombs

Relegation odds: 5-2.

5. 20th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 5-2. Photo: Richard Sellers

Relegation odds: 3-1.

6. 19th: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 3-1. Photo: John Walton

