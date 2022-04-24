Massive Leeds United relief as Everton suffer hammer blow after seismic Burnley boost

Burnley took themselves out of the drop zone at Everton's expense through Sunday's 1-0 win at home to Wolves which put the Clarets fourth-bottom and just two points behind fifth-bottom Leeds.

Everton then took on Merseyside rivals Liverpool in Sunday's final Premier League game at Anfield and Frank Lampard's side fell to a 2-0 defeat as the Reds netted twice in the second half through Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi.

The result leaves Everton third-bottom, two points behind Burnley and four points behind Leeds, the Clarets having played a game more than both sides.

BREAKTHROUGH: Andrew Robertson, left, is congratulated by Thiago Alcantara after putting Liverpool in front against Everton. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.