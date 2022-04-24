Massive Leeds United relief as Everton suffer hammer blow after seismic Burnley boost

Leeds United were handed some welcome relief as their relegation-battling rivals Everton were dealt a fresh hammer blow on the back of a seismic Burnley boost.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 6:26 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th April 2022, 6:28 pm

Burnley took themselves out of the drop zone at Everton's expense through Sunday's 1-0 win at home to Wolves which put the Clarets fourth-bottom and just two points behind fifth-bottom Leeds.

Everton then took on Merseyside rivals Liverpool in Sunday's final Premier League game at Anfield and Frank Lampard's side fell to a 2-0 defeat as the Reds netted twice in the second half through Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi.

The result leaves Everton third-bottom, two points behind Burnley and four points behind Leeds, the Clarets having played a game more than both sides.

BREAKTHROUGH: Andrew Robertson, left, is congratulated by Thiago Alcantara after putting Liverpool in front against Everton. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Leeds finally return to action after 15 days off in Monday night's clash at Crystal Palace, a fixture which is followed by consecutive tests against three of the division's top four.

EvertonBurnleyLeedsLiverpool