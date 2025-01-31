Daniel Farke’s Whites went into Monday night’s huge top-of-the-table clash at Burnley sat just one point clear of second-placed Sheffield United at the top of the division and only three points ahead of the third-placed Clarets. Leeds, though, ultimately further strengthened their position by taking a goalless draw from the huge showdown at Turf Moor.

Leeds now sit two points ahead of the second-placed Blades and still three points clear of third-placed Burnley. In what appears a clear four-runner race for automatic promotion, Sunderland are just two points further back in fourth place, the Black Cats only five points adrift of the Whites who they still have to play.