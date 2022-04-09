'Massive' - importance of Premier League victory over Watford is not lost on Leeds United fans

@TBradley23: Massive win for Leeds. Not the best performance but clinical when it counted. A step closer to safety.

@TheMagpie009: Massive win today at Watford not at our best but we'll take that, Greenwood excellent when coming on also great to see Summerville on.

@Tommy_LUFC: One of those odd matches where we didn’t play all that well but nobody was bad. It was ultimately a deserved win for sure & we took our chances better than in previous games. Any win in London is a good one but this one in particular was huge. Massive release of pressure.

@Manlikemacey: Make no mistake here, Liam Cooper has really steadied the ship at the back. Credit where it's due, he was sensational again today!

@KrzysztofWrzal: Expected response looking at other results. Leeds is not romantic, free flowing team anymore. In some moments it was hard to watch, but 3 pts are the most important. Leeds started to be ruthless recently. By the way, captain Liam, we missed you.

@NigelLUFC: I don't care how poor Watford are. That was a brilliant away win for Leeds.

Crysencio Summerville and Jack Harrison celebrate Leeds United's third goal against Watford. Pic: Alex Morton.

@LeedsUtdRyan: Super Jesse Marsch. A lot of people questioned the appointment of him when Marcelo Bielsa left.. Now they know just why Leeds gave him the job.

@Lufcjm: Can we talk about how good Sam Greenwood was when he came on today? Quality.

@Ryanstandell9: Back four were solid today, the stick cooper gets - won absolutely everything in the air today, and on the ground for that matter.

@Lufcmad84: Buzzing, absolutely buzzing! Leeds are staying up say Leeds are staying! We are premier league baby! Get in great hard fought 3-0 win! Massive!

Stuart Dallas holds off João Pedro during Leeds United's 3-0 Premier League win over Watford. Pic: Alex Morton.

@Jake_Harris15: HUGE WIN! Wasn’t the prettiest performance but another win and 4 unbeaten!

@Lufcthommo: I have to say Greenwood was superb when he came on today! Great feet & a great eye for a pass! Summerville also impressed!

@Mikey__LUFC: Cooper was immense today. His positional play is fantastic. Stepping in to intercept so many balls too. Defence looks a lot more solid with his leadership in there too!

@DoctorT1992: Rodrigo is Leeds' best player and well done supporters for picking it up and encouraging it. Cooper our best defender. Raphinha our worker of the improbable. Bill and Dallas dig in.

Illan Meslier denies Ismaïla Sarr during Leeds United's 3-0 win over Watford. Pic: Alex Morton.