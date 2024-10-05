Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pascal Struijk has given his verdict on Illan Meslier’s blunder at Sunderland and Leeds United’s 2-2 draw.

Pascal Struijk has launched a strong defence of Illan Meslier with a prediction but Leeds United admission following Friday night’s 2-2 draw at Championship hosts Sunderland.

Leeds looked destined to take all three points from Friday night’s fixture at the division’s leaders but Sunderland were gifted a draw as a seemingly harmless ball into the box bounced beyond Meslier and over the line in the 97th minute.

The goal allowed the Black Cats to leave with a 2-2 draw, just when goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo looked set to give Daniel Farke’s side a 2-1 victory despite having trailed to Chris Rigg’s early opener.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Whites captain Struijk admitted there was clear disappointment but issued strong backing for Meslier who he says was beaten by a “massive dent” in the pitch.

“Of course he is disappointed, he knows that these things happen in football unfortunately,” said Struijk. “I've looked at the pitch there, there is a massive dent there and I have a better chance of winning the lottery than it goes in a hole and then bounces to his right but we all know what a great keeper Illan is.

“He will save us, for sure, a couple of games in he will make outstanding saves.] Of course it's a reason now to be a little bit disappointed but throughout the season he will make plenty of saves."

Reflecting on a point for Leeds instead of three, Struijk admitted: “Of course, when you drop points in the last minute it's always hard to take because I feel like over the game, they have a really good record at home, they haven't conceded any goals, they are top of the league

."We came here, conceded early but we turned it around so I think that was really good from us and then it's really unfortunate to concede a goal like this at the end."