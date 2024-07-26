Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United Under-21s midfielder Morten Spencer has signed for Championship club Derby County following a five-year stay at Thorp Arch.

Spencer joined Leeds as a schoolboy from Sunderland's academy system in 2019 going on to feature prominently for the Whites' Under-21 setup over the past couple of seasons.

The Norwegian-English dual national signed an extension in February 2023 but was released at the end of the 2023/24 campaign having played predominantly as a defensive midfielder but also as a central defender and full-back on occasion for United's junior sides.

He scored six goals and registered seven assists for Leeds' U18s as well as one goal and assist apiece for the U21s.

Spencer is expected to join up with Derby's U21 group initially with a view to breaking into the first-team at the iPro Stadium.

"Delighted to have signed for this massive club", the 20-year-old posted on social media after putting pen to paper on a contract with Paul Warne's side.

Derby were promoted back to the Championship last season finishing second in League One behind title winners Portsmouth who Leeds face on the opening day of the 2024/25 campaign.