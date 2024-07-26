'Massive club' - Leeds United free agent joins newly-promoted Championship rivals after Elland Road release
Spencer joined Leeds as a schoolboy from Sunderland's academy system in 2019 going on to feature prominently for the Whites' Under-21 setup over the past couple of seasons.
The Norwegian-English dual national signed an extension in February 2023 but was released at the end of the 2023/24 campaign having played predominantly as a defensive midfielder but also as a central defender and full-back on occasion for United's junior sides.
He scored six goals and registered seven assists for Leeds' U18s as well as one goal and assist apiece for the U21s.
Spencer is expected to join up with Derby's U21 group initially with a view to breaking into the first-team at the iPro Stadium.
"Delighted to have signed for this massive club", the 20-year-old posted on social media after putting pen to paper on a contract with Paul Warne's side.
Derby were promoted back to the Championship last season finishing second in League One behind title winners Portsmouth who Leeds face on the opening day of the 2024/25 campaign.
The Rams visit Elland Road on December 7, 2024 whilst the return fixture will be played later that month on December 29.
