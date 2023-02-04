Former Burnley boss Dyche was unveiled as Frank Lampard’s successor on Monday following Lampard’s sacking which came after a 2-0 defeat at West Ham United which left the Toffees second-bottom on 15 points, level with bottom side Southampton.

Everton faced a home clash against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday in Dyche’s first game in charge and the Toffees recorded a 1-0 victory thanks to James Tarkowski’s header from a corner on the hour mark. The triumph took the Goodison Park outfit out of the drop zone into 17th place and level on points with 15th-placed Leeds although having played two more games than the Whites who visit Nottingham Forest on Sunday and arch rivals Manchester United on Wednesday night. Everton had not won in the league since October 22. Leeds take on Everton at Goodison Park later this month on Saturday, February 18.