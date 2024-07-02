Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United teenager Archie Gray has joined Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in a £40 million transfer which sees Joe Rodon heading the opposite way in a separate £10 million deal.

The Whites' midfielder has reluctantly parted with his boyhood club as the burden of financial controls weighed heavy on the Elland Road hierarchy. Gray's sale was sanctioned as a means of generating funds towards the club's allowed loss threshold over a three-year period, according to EFL Profitability and Sustainability rules (PSR).

His £40 million exit permits Leeds to submit their 2023/24 accounts whilst avoiding potential future sporting or financial sanctions for breaches of PSR.

Upon arriving at Spurs, Gray has admitted he is already a huge fan of head coach Ange Postecoglou, owing to his time at Scottish Premiership giants Celtic, a club the Gray family has a particular affinity for given their Glaswegian roots.

Additionally, the teenager has said the move is yet to sink in properly but has heard good things about the project in North London.

"I'm just really excited to play and get started with the team. It still hasn't sunk in really to be honest. I think over the next few days and until I've played a few games and I've met everyone, it won't sink in.

"I know so many players here, not so much the first-team but the young lads and obviously another thing it's a massive project under Ange and something I want to be a part of.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm a massive Celtic fan, my whole family loves him, he's also a massive factor, playing under a really good manager is really important for me as well. I've still got loads to learn, I'm only 18."

Gray is likely to spend more time in midfield at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium given Postecoglou's style and Pedro Porro's form throughout 2023/24 at right-back, where the ex-Leeds teen spent much of last season.

The 18-year-old has outlined midfield is where he sees his own future, but is keen not to pigeon-hole himself into one position in order to play as much as he possibly can in the capital.

"I see myself as a midfielder as my ideal position, but I don't put myself down to one position and I think I'm a versatile player," he said.

"I can play in a lot of positions on the pitch and I think that's really effective when you've got a lot of competitions and so many games this year.

"I'm not worried where I play, I'm just going to give 100 per cent.

"We've got a really strong connection with the fans which I think is really important and obviously that was massive at Leeds and this club's got the same thing going on with the fans. I want to create a strong bond with the fans," Gray added.