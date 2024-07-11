Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Illan Meslier has been linked with a move to Marseille this summer but Leeds United have not been made aware of interest

French club Marseille have struck a deal to sign Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, according to reports in Spain. Marseille have been strongly linked with a move for Leeds United's Illan Meslier this summer with reports suggesting the Ligue 1 side were keen on making the Frenchman their new number one.

However, Canarias7 are claiming Marseille are in talks with Valles, with a fee said to be worth in the region of €10 million. That deal should bring an end to the speculation surrounding their apparent interest in Meslier this summer, with Leeds keen to keep hold of the 24-year-old, who has now made 165 appearances for the club.

Leeds have been insistent that they have not been made aware of any desire to sign Meslier, nor have they been contacted by Marseille, throwing the validity of their interest into question. The Whites aren't looking to sell any more of their key first-team players either ahead of the new Championship season and that suggests any deal was always unlikely.

Marseille's approach for Valles seems to be in line with that, with Roberto De Zerbi keen to land the Spaniard, who has also attracted interest from Real Betis. In fact, the report goes as far as to say that De Zerbi wants Valles for the upcoming season 'no matter what', something he has made clear to the powers that be.

If personal terms can be agreed then, it seems Valles, who came close to selection in Spain's Euro 2024 squad, will be moving to the south of France. As mentioned above, an approach has not been made for Meslier, but the news will still come as a welcome relief for those Leeds fans who had been fearing the loss of last season's Championship golden glove award winner.

Meslier kept 21 clean sheets over the course of last season in all competitions, with two shutouts in the play-off semi-finals taking the Whites to within just 90 minutes of promotion. The last campaign was his fifth in a Leeds shirt, having joined the club from Lorient on an initial loan in 2019.

That deal was made permanent a year later with Meslier nailing down the club's number one spot during their three seasons in the Premier League. If Leeds are to return to the top flight this season, he will undoubtedly play a key role once more.

The goalkeeper isn't the only man to have been linked away from Elland Road this summer, of course, with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter reportedly attracting interest. However, following the sale of Archie Gray, Leeds aren't looking to sell as they focus their energy on adding fresh faces to Daniel Farke's squad.