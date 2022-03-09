Marsch will be desperate to get a first win under his belt having come so close to a positive result at Leicester City in his Leeds managerial debut on Saturday.

A new formation and style of defending helped Leeds contain the Foxes for much of the fixture and Marsch's front four in the 4-2-2-2 formation created a host of chances that ought to have given them at least a point. But a second half goal from Harvey Barnes was enough to seal victory for Brendan Rodgers and condemn Leeds to their fifth consecutive defeat. The Whites' winless streak now stretches to seven games and with 11 left in the Premier League season, the next week will be crucial.

Here's the details and the agenda as Marsch meets the media once more.

Where: Thorp Arch, in person.

When: Today, 1pm.

Key questions

How much involvement could Patrick Bamford have? The striker was said to be fit enough for 10 minutes maximum at Leicester City, so much more than that seems unlikely, but with Tyler Roberts now out injured, the presence of Bamford on the bench will be a huge boost for Leeds.

BIG GAME - Jesse Marsch will sit down with the media today at Thorp Arch to preview Leeds United v Aston Villa. Pic: Getty

Will Diego Llorente be fit? The Spanish centre-half missed out at the weekend having been rated as 'questionable' by Marsch last week.

How soon can we expect Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper to return? The pair are close to the end of their rehabilitation from hamstring injuries and the club had originally hoped they would be back in time to face Villa. Phillips in particular would be a massive boost and, if fit, could help shackle dangerman Philippe Coutinho.

Why did Tyler Roberts stay on at Leicester? The forward has since undergone surgery for a ruptured hamstring tendon, having hurt himself inside two minutes of coming on at the King Power. He stayed on, despite not being able to run, and Leeds were essentially down to 10 men.

What does he expect from Villa and will the system change again? The Villains will be confident after thrashing Southampton, so what has Marsch got up his sleeve for Gerrard?

What to expect

Positivity. Marsch will be giving it both barrels ahead of a huge game and trying to fire up the fans as much as the players. There's no alternative but to try and keep the positivity flowing and attempt to build some momentum.

Process. Clarity. Marsch wanted his players to better understand his philosophy this week.

