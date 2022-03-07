Marsch spent four days with the Whites squad at Thorp Arch after his appointment last Monday, preparing for Saturday’s trip to Leicester City.

Although it ended in a harsh 1-0 defeat, the American was pleased with the way his team carried out a plan they had been working on for such little time.

This week, he wants to help the players grasp the concepts of his footballing philosophy more fully.

“I think it’ll be more about creating clarity with the things that can happen in the game that can be a little bit tighter and better understood,” he said.

“But, at the same time, in a tough moment in a big game where there’s stress in the moment, I thought that their ability to execute was really good. Like I said, there’s so many little things that go in that are happening on the pitch that can be a little cleaner, but this will take a little bit of time to implement fully.

“But what a great first step, really what a great first step.”

One area he believes can bear more fruit as his principles bed in is the final third, where his attackers can become more fluid in their rotations.

TIGHTENING UP - Jesse Marsch says he can help Leeds United gain better clarity on ideas he introduced last week, ahead of the crunch clash with Aston Villa

Rodrigo played farthest forward in the main but routinely switched with Daniel James and both men popped up in wide areas as Raphinha and Jack Harrison played a more narrow game.

“I think they can be better connected, I want coordinated movements from the front guys,” he said.

“When we get into build-up phases, I want them to understand their positioning, I want them to always be ready to be in counter-pressing positions.